SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

SAB Biotherapeutics stock opened at 8.90 on Thursday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of 7.30 and a 12-month high of 12.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.41% of SAB Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.