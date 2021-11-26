SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
SAB Biotherapeutics stock opened at 8.90 on Thursday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of 7.30 and a 12-month high of 12.90.
SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc
