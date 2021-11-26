Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Rua Life Sciences Plc (LON:RUA)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.93). Approximately 60,947 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 42,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.50 ($1.91).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rua Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 147.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 137.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of £31.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11.

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

