Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRBP. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.08.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.86. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

