Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) to Sector Perform

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SSEZY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

SSEZY stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SSE has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

