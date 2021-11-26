Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.90 Million Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,279 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 393.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.77. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

