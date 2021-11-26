Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.80 Million Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at about $263,000.

NYSEARCA:IAK opened at $83.62 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $64.19 and a 12 month high of $85.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.35.

