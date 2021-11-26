Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.77 Million Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 41.7% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 47,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 256,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

VGM opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $14.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

