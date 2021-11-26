Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,512,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,551,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after buying an additional 878,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 538.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after buying an additional 527,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,956,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,978,000 after buying an additional 418,096 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $234,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $711,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,375 shares of company stock worth $2,471,375 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $23.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.48. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.08%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

