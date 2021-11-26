Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Roku by 150.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.64.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,918,271.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 516,992 shares of company stock valued at $164,283,240. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $231.45 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.32 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.93 and a 200-day moving average of $348.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.02, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

