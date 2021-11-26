Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 35.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Roku by 6.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Roku by 449.1% during the second quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 58,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Roku by 22.5% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $231.45 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.32 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.02, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.79.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.64.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total transaction of $31,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,578,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,918,271.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,992 shares of company stock valued at $164,283,240 over the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.