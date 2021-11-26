Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s current price.

RSI has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Rogers Sugar to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock traded up C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. Rogers Sugar has a 1 year low of C$5.15 and a 1 year high of C$5.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$599.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

