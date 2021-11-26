Robert W. Baird Lowers Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $30.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.39% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on JWN. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.
NYSE JWN opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,266.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.40. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $46.45.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
