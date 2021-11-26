Robert W. Baird Lowers Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $30.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JWN. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

NYSE JWN opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,266.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.40. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

