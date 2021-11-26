Robert W. Baird Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $100.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK stock opened at $89.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.