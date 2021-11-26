Robert W. Baird Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $140.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DKS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.55.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $127.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 269,943 shares in the company, valued at $38,904,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,744 shares of company stock worth $4,436,969 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after buying an additional 389,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,402,000 after purchasing an additional 258,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

