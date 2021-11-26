Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

HireRight stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

