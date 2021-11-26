Riverview Trust Co Takes $60,000 Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter.

PZA opened at $26.95 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $27.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14.

