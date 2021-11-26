Riverview Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 141,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.96.

Broadcom stock opened at $558.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $389.00 and a 12-month high of $577.21. The stock has a market cap of $229.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.82%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.