Riverview Trust Co Has $184,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Comcast by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

CMCSA stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average is $56.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

