RHS Financial LLC Sells 176 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RHS Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total value of $1,633,566.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 717,826 shares of company stock valued at $200,573,146. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.59.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $278.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.46. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

