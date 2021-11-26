RHS Financial LLC Sells 1,646 Shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAFE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the second quarter valued at $1,166,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the second quarter valued at $721,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the second quarter valued at $672,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 106.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the third quarter valued at $304,000.

Get Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf alerts:

NYSEARCA:RAFE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.20. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $32.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.