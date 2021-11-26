RHS Financial LLC Has $5.66 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 4.1% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock remained flat at $$58.02 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 196,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,427. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52.

