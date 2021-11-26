RHS Financial LLC Has $348,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RHS Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amundi bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after acquiring an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $57.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,864.64. 26,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,149. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,851.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,670.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

