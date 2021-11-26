RHS Financial LLC Grows Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the third quarter worth $80,156,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 81.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,269,000 after acquiring an additional 94,525 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:LRGF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.51. 162,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,474. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58.

