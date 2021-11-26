RHS Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.8% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $489,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,738. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.68. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $79.62.

