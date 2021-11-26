Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €113.18 ($128.62).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RHM shares. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($97.73) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($152.27) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, November 8th.

ETR:RHM opened at €83.04 ($94.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of €84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €83.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 14.75. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €74.00 ($84.09) and a fifty-two week high of €93.80 ($106.59).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

