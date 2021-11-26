ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $1.41 on Thursday. ReWalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. The company has a market cap of $88.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.01.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 198.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWLK. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

