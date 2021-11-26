Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $69.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.52.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.57.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 43,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $3,617,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,253,815 shares of company stock valued at $88,032,923. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Revolve Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

