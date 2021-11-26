Reviewing Touchstone Bankshares (TSBA) & Its Competitors

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS: TSBA) is one of 319 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Touchstone Bankshares to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Touchstone Bankshares
|N/A
|$2.29 million
|9.79
|Touchstone Bankshares Competitors
|$1.22 billion
|$208.71 million
|12.73
Profitability
This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Touchstone Bankshares
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Touchstone Bankshares Competitors
|28.73%
|12.41%
|1.26%
Risk and Volatility
Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchstone Bankshares’ peers have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
Touchstone Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Touchstone Bankshares pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 25.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Touchstone Bankshares is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Touchstone Bankshares and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Touchstone Bankshares
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Touchstone Bankshares Competitors
|2153
|8906
|7187
|505
|2.32
As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 0.87%. Given Touchstone Bankshares’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Touchstone Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
49.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Touchstone Bankshares peers beat Touchstone Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
Touchstone Bankshares Company Profile
Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as a commercial bank, which provides services to consumers and small businesses through several branches located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. It provides a variety of loans, checking and savings accounts, and investment services. The company was founded in July 2020 and is headquartered in Prince George, VA.
