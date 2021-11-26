Reviewing Touchstone Bankshares (TSBA) & Its Competitors

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS: TSBA) is one of 319 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Touchstone Bankshares to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Touchstone Bankshares N/A $2.29 million 9.79 Touchstone Bankshares Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.73

Touchstone Bankshares’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares. Touchstone Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Touchstone Bankshares Competitors 28.73% 12.41% 1.26%

Risk and Volatility

Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchstone Bankshares’ peers have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Touchstone Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Touchstone Bankshares pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 25.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Touchstone Bankshares is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Touchstone Bankshares and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Touchstone Bankshares Competitors 2153 8906 7187 505 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 0.87%. Given Touchstone Bankshares’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Touchstone Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Touchstone Bankshares peers beat Touchstone Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Touchstone Bankshares Company Profile

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as a commercial bank, which provides services to consumers and small businesses through several branches located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. It provides a variety of loans, checking and savings accounts, and investment services. The company was founded in July 2020 and is headquartered in Prince George, VA.

