Reviewing Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) & Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)

Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) and Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Poxel has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiyoda has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Poxel and Chiyoda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poxel N/A N/A N/A Chiyoda -4.24% 25.79% 2.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Poxel and Chiyoda’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poxel $7.77 million 20.77 -$36.39 million N/A N/A Chiyoda $2.98 billion 0.31 $75.13 million ($0.55) -6.45

Chiyoda has higher revenue and earnings than Poxel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Poxel shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Poxel and Chiyoda, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poxel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chiyoda 0 0 0 0 N/A

Poxel currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 213.43%. Given Poxel’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Poxel is more favorable than Chiyoda.

Summary

Poxel beats Chiyoda on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Poxel Company Profile

Poxel S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles. The company is also developing PXL770, an adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase enzyme, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that controls body energy metabolism and treats chronic metabolic diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It has a licensing agreement with Enyo Pharma for the development of PXL007 (EYP001), an FXR agonist that is in Phase I study for the treatment of hepatitis B and NASH; and DeuteRx LLC for the development of PXL065, a mitochondrial pyruvate carrier inhibitor, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of NASH. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

Chiyoda Company Profile

Chiyoda Corp. engages in the provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Others. The Engineering segment engages in the consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services for industrial machinery. The Others segment deals with the temporary staffing and travel services. The company was founded by Akiyoshi Tamaki on January 20, 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

