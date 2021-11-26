Reviewing ON (NYSE:ONON) and NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

ON (NYSE:ONON) and NIKE (NYSE:NKE) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ON and NIKE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NIKE $44.54 billion 5.98 $5.73 billion $3.77 44.64

NIKE has higher revenue and earnings than ON.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of ON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of NIKE shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of NIKE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ON and NIKE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON N/A N/A N/A NIKE 13.17% 48.98% 16.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ON and NIKE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON 1 3 7 0 2.55 NIKE 1 3 27 0 2.84

ON currently has a consensus target price of $41.11, indicating a potential downside of 5.08%. NIKE has a consensus target price of $176.47, indicating a potential upside of 4.86%. Given NIKE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NIKE is more favorable than ON.

Summary

NIKE beats ON on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate. The North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and Asia Pacific & Latin America segments refers to the design, development, marketing, and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, and equipment. The Global Brand Divisions represents NIKE Brand licensing businesses. The Converse segment designs, markets, licenses, and sells casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories. The Corporate segment consists of unallocated general and administrative expenses. The company was founded by William Jay Bowerman and Philip H. Knight on January 25, 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

