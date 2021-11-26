Reviewing NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) and Minim (NASDAQ:MINM)

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) and Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NETGEAR and Minim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETGEAR 6.33% 11.43% 7.30% Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90%

NETGEAR has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minim has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of NETGEAR shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of NETGEAR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.9% of Minim shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NETGEAR and Minim’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETGEAR $1.26 billion 0.66 $58.29 million $2.59 10.49 Minim $47.99 million 1.40 -$3.86 million ($0.06) -24.50

NETGEAR has higher revenue and earnings than Minim. Minim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETGEAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NETGEAR and Minim, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETGEAR 0 2 1 0 2.33 Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00

NETGEAR presently has a consensus price target of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.64%. Minim has a consensus price target of $2.88, suggesting a potential upside of 95.58%. Given Minim’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Minim is more favorable than NETGEAR.

Summary

NETGEAR beats Minim on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks. The Small & Medium Business segment focuses on small and medium-sized businesses and consists of business networking, wireless LAN, storage, and security solutions that bring enterprise-class functionality to small and medium-sized businesses at an affordable price. The company was founded by Patrick C. S. Lo and Mark G. Merrill on January 8, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

