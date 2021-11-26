Reviewing BBQ (BBQ) & The Competition

BBQ (NASDAQ: BBQ) is one of 68 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BBQ to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BBQ and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 BBQ Competitors 840 4477 5213 190 2.44

BBQ currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.32%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 16.65%. Given BBQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BBQ is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BBQ and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $121.44 million $4.95 million 7.21 BBQ Competitors $1.56 billion $106.44 million 11.23

BBQ’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BBQ. BBQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 10.77% 11.28% 3.12% BBQ Competitors 4.49% -37.51% 1.34%

Volatility and Risk

BBQ has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ’s peers have a beta of -8.70, meaning that their average stock price is 970% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BBQ beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

