Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Neo Performance Materials (NEO)

Neo Performance Materials (TSE: NEO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/17/2021 – Neo Performance Materials was given a new C$27.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2021 – Neo Performance Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$26.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2021 – Neo Performance Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$27.00.
- 11/17/2021 – Neo Performance Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$29.00.
NEO stock traded down C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$22.11. 56,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,648. The company has a market cap of C$899.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Neo Performance Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of C$12.10 and a 12-month high of C$22.85.
Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 1.3340997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.