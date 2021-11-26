renDOGE (RENDOGE) Market Capitalization Achieves $583,920.20

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $583,920.20 and approximately $28,389.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00064720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00074142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00098787 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.18 or 0.07408279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,229.95 or 0.99487924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

