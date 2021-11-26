Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 520,200 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 520,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Agenus were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the second quarter valued at about $13,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 17.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,329,000 after buying an additional 2,109,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,638,000 after buying an additional 1,893,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agenus by 20.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after buying an additional 583,004 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Agenus by 21.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,041,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 357,250 shares during the period. 49.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. Agenus Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $857.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $252.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

