Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 38,200 Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Longeveron as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Longeveron in the second quarter valued at $120,000. 1.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Longeveron news, Director Rock Soffer purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $45,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,135 shares of company stock worth $100,864.

NASDAQ:LGVN opened at $42.30 on Friday. Longeveron Inc. has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

