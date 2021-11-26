Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 38,200 Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Longeveron as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Longeveron in the second quarter valued at $120,000. 1.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Longeveron news, Director Rock Soffer purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $45,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,135 shares of company stock worth $100,864.
Longeveron Company Profile
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.
