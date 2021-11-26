Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.66.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 366.08%. The business had revenue of $19.19 million for the quarter.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP).

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.