Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $340,000 Position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,463 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 14.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 69,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,482,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 65.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 64,388 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGS opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $685.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $184.89 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.14%. Analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

