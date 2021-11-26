Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 245,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.23% of SuperCom as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.72 on Friday. SuperCom Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SuperCom Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

SuperCom Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

