Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Position in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of Immunome as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Immunome in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IMNM shares. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Immunome from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Immunome in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

IMNM opened at $15.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $185.49 million and a PE ratio of -8.15. Immunome, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Rapp purchased 25,962 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $518,201.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 799,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,965,325.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

