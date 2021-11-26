Reliant Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,000. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for about 2.0% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 149,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,412,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 50.4% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,867,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,620,000 after purchasing an additional 41,363 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $4,396,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 66.7% during the second quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WLTW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.85.

WLTW traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,835. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $197.63 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.00 and its 200-day moving average is $234.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

