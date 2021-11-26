Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 1,828 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Reliant Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.4% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $163.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,310. The firm has a market cap of $225.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.29. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $166.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

