Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Reliant Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 3.4% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $360.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.18. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

