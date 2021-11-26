Reliant Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,144 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 392,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

T traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,300,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.