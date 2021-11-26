Refereum Reaches Market Capitalization of $99.97 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Refereum has a total market cap of $99.97 million and approximately $77.31 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00043578 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.42 or 0.00231065 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.