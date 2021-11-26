RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Price Target Increased to C$1.30 by Analysts at Pi Financial

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Acumen Capital increased their target price on RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cormark increased their target price on RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of CVE KUT traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.88. The company had a trading volume of 62,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. RediShred Capital has a 12 month low of C$0.47 and a 12 month high of C$0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.38 million and a P/E ratio of -28.39.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that RediShred Capital will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

