RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Price Target Increased to C$1.30 by Analysts at Pi Financial

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.73% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Acumen Capital increased their target price on RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cormark increased their target price on RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a research report on Friday, August 27th.
Shares of CVE KUT traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.88. The company had a trading volume of 62,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. RediShred Capital has a 12 month low of C$0.47 and a 12 month high of C$0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.38 million and a P/E ratio of -28.39.
About RediShred Capital
RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.
