Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. Sells 2,750 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $119,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -57.23 and a beta of 1.72. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. Redfin’s revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 82.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,726 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 132.6% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 45.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 39.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 471,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 134,525 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

