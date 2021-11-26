Redd (RDD) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,750.74 or 0.98412041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00049263 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00039995 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.36 or 0.00619495 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

