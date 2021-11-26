Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,610,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

