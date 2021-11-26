Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.52 Million

Brokerages expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post $291.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $293.80 million and the lowest is $289.23 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $201.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on RRGB. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.51. 2,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,067. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $259.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,126 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

