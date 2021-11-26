Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.52 Million

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post $291.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $293.80 million and the lowest is $289.23 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $201.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on RRGB. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.51. 2,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,067. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $259.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,126 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.